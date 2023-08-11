Italy Trade Balance Swings To Surplus

Italy's foreign trade balance turned to a surplus in June from a deficit in the previous year as exports rose amid a sharp fall in imports, data from the statistical office Istat showed on Friday.

The trade balance for June came in at a surplus of EUR 7.71 billion versus a deficit of EUR 2.51 billion in the corresponding month last year. In May, there was a surplus of EUR 4.77 million.

Exports grew at a stable rate of 1.0 percent annually in June. Outgoing flows to non-EU countries increased by 2.8 percent, while those to EU countries dropped by 0.6 percent.

Meanwhile, imports plunged 16.9 percent annually in July, much faster than the 7.5 percent fall in June.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, exports rose 0.4 percent monthly, while imports slid by 3.3 percent. As a result, the trade surplus increased to EUR 5.3 billion in June from EUR 3.4 billion in May.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.