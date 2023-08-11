India Industrial Output Growth Slows In June

India's industrial production grew at a slower pace in June, data from the National Statistical Office showed on Friday.

Industrial production grew 3.7 percent from a year ago but slower than the 5.3 percent expansion in May. Economists had forecast an annual increase of 1.0 percent.

All three sectors posted annual growth in June. Mining registered the fastest growth of 7.6 percent, followed by electricity output with 4.2 percent increase. Manufacturing output grew only 3.1 percent.

During January to April, industrial output advanced 4.5 percent compared to an annual growth of 12.9 percent in the same period last year.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.