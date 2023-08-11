U.S. Producer Prices Rise Slightly More Than Expected In July

Partly reflecting an increase in prices for services, the Labor Department released a report on Friday showing U.S. producer prices climbed by slightly more than expected in the month of July.

The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand rose by 0.3 percent in July following a revised unchanged reading in June.

Economists had expected producer prices to inch up by 0.2 percent compared to the 0.1 percent uptick originally reported for the previous month.

The report also showed the annual rate of producer price growth reaccelerated to 0.8 percent in July after slowing to just 0.2 percent in June. The rate of growth was expected to accelerate to 0.7 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.