U.S. Stocks May Move To The Downside As Producer Prices Rise More Than Expected

Stocks may move to the downside in early trading on Friday following the release of a Labor Department report on producer price inflation. The major index futures are currently pointing to a modestly lower open for the , with the S&P 500 futures down by 0.3 percent.

The futures edged lower after the Labor Department released a report showing producer prices climbed by slightly more than expected in the month of July.

The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand rose by 0.3 percent in July following a revised unchanged reading in June.

Economists had expected producer prices to inch up by 0.2 percent compared to the 0.1 percent uptick originally reported for the previous month.

The report also showed the annual rate of producer price growth reaccelerated to 0.8 percent in July after slowing to just 0.2 percent in June. The rate of growth was expected to accelerate to 0.7 percent.

The bigger than expected increase in producer prices may lead to renewed concerns about the outlook for interest rates following yesterday's tamer-than-expected consumer price data.

Not long after the start of trading, the University of Michigan is scheduled to release its preliminary reading on consumer sentiment in the month of August. The consumer sentiment index is expected to edge down to 71.0 in August are surging to 71.6 in July.

The report includes readings on year-ahead and long-run inflation expectations that could impact the outlook for interest rates.

After moving sharply higher early in the session, stocks largely offset the rally over the course of the trading day on Thursday. The major averages pulled back well off their highs of the session, ending the day just above the unchanged line.

The Dow surged by more than 450 points in early trading but ended the day up just 52.79 points or 0.2 percent at 35,176.15. The Nasdaq edged up 15.96 points or 0.1 percent at 13,737.99, while the S&P 500 crept up 1.12 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 4,468.83.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower on Friday, with the Japanese markets closed for a holiday. China's Shanghai Composite Index plunged by 2.0 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slid by 0.9 percent.

The major European markets have also moved to the downside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has slumped by 1.2 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is down by 1.1 percent and the German DAX Index is down by 0.8 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are climbing $0.51 to $83.33 a barrel after tumbling $1.58 to $82.82 a barrel on Thursday. Meanwhile, after edging down $1.70 to $1,948.90 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are inching up $0.50 to $1,949.40 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 144.69 yen versus the 144.75 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Thursday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.0981 compared to yesterday's $1.0981.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com