New Zealand Services Index Data Due On Monday

New Zealand will on Monday see July results for the Performance of Services Index from BusinessNZ, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In June, the index score was 50.1.

Also, the in Thailand are closed on Monday for the queen's birthday and will re-open on Tuesday.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.