European Economic News Preview: Germany Wholesale Price Data Due

Wholesale prices data from Germany is the only major economic news due on Monday.

At 1.00 am ET, Statistics Finland is slated to release consumer price data for July. In June, consumer price inflation eased to 6.3 percent from 6.8 percent in May.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's wholesale price data for July. Wholesale prices are forecast to fall 2.6 percent annually after easing 2.9 percent in June.

At 4.00 am ET, final inflation figures are due from Poland. The initial estimate showed that inflation slowed to 10.8 percent in July from 11.5 percent in June.

At 8.00 am ET, foreign trade and current account reports are due from Poland.

Economic News

