Finland Inflation Rises Slightly To 6.5%

Finland's consumer price inflation increased slightly for the first time in three months, largely due to the rise in the average interest rate on housing loans, preliminary data from Statistics Finland showed on Monday.

The consumer price index climbed 6.5 percent year-over-year in July, faster than June's 6.3 percent gain.

Consumer prices were raised most in July by increases in the average interest rate on housing loans, consumer credits, and electricity prices from one year ago, the agency said.

On the other hand, consumer prices were curbed most by reductions in the prices of petrol, diesel, and owner-occupied flats.

Among the major components, prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages alone grew 8.15 percent annually in July.

Utility costs were 10.74 percent higher annually in July. Meanwhile, transport costs dropped 3.88 percent.

Compared to the previous month, consumer prices rose 0.5 percent in July versus a 0.2 percent rise in the prior month.

The EU measure of the harmonized index, or HICP, climbed 4.18 percent annually in July versus a 4.06 percent rise in the prior month. Compared to the previous month, the HICP edged up 0.3 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.