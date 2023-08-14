India Wholesale Prices Fall 1.36%, Less Than Forecast

India's wholesale prices declined for the fourth successive month in July, though at a slower-than-expected pace, provisional data from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry revealed on Monday.

The wholesale price index, or WPI, dropped 1.36 percent year-over-year in July, slower than the 4.12 percent decrease in June. Economists had expected a 2.7 percent fall.

The overall downward trend was primarily due to the fall in prices of mineral oils, basic metals, chemical and chemical products, textiles, and food products, the ministry said.

Costs for fuel and power plunged 12.79 percent in July from last year, versus a 12.63 percent fall a month ago.

At the same time, food prices rose sharply by 7.75 percent, reversing a 1.24 percent decline a month ago. Costs for primary articles also rebounded strongly, by 7.57 percent.

In July, wholesale prices increased for the first time in three months by 1.95 percent, driven by higher costs for primary articles and food.

India's consumer price inflation data is set to be released today at 08:00 AM ET.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.