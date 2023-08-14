Dunkin' Introduces Alcoholic Versions Of Popular Drinks

In a surprising move, Dunkin' has announced the forthcoming launch of Dunkin' Spiked Iced Coffees and Iced Teas, aiming to tap into the booming market of ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages. This venture marks the latest addition to the chain's evolving portfolio, set to roll out in early September with a selection of eight unique flavors drawing inspiration from their signature iced coffee and tea offerings.

The trend of non-alcoholic brands entering the alcohol market is gaining momentum, and Dunkin' is positioning itself to leverage its well-established name and dedicated following to carve a niche in this competitive space. According to Duane Stanford, editor of Beverage Digest, this emerging trend is only in its nascent stages, and Dunkin' could have a significant impact.

In the realm of hard tea, Dunkin' faces the challenge of vying for attention against the reigning champion, Twisted Tea, which is currently the flagship brand of the Boston Beer Company. While other hard tea brands have made efforts to capture the market, none have managed to match the dominance of Twisted Tea.

Dunkin' President Scott Murphy emphasized that the introduction of Dunkin' Spiked offers consumers the opportunity to bookend their day with Dunkin', a reflection of the company's dedication to innovation and understanding their customers' preferences. Industry experts believe that Dunkin' stands a chance to resonate with drinkers, thanks to its recognizable brand and loyal fan base.

However, the road might be tougher in the hard coffee segment. Unlike the proliferation of hard teas, the hard coffee category is less crowded, with only a handful of brands on the market. Even major players like Pabst Blue Ribbon have stumbled, discontinuing their hard coffee product due to poor sales. The nuanced flavors and less sessionable nature of spiked coffees contribute to their distinct appeal as indulgent treats rather than refreshing thirst-quenchers.

Dunkin's spiked coffee offerings include original, caramel, mocha, and vanilla flavors, each containing approximately 30 milligrams of caffeine, significantly less than a typical cup of coffee. The alcoholic content is set at 6 percent by volume. A variety pack featuring all four flavors will be available, as well as individual and multi-pack options.

On the other hand, Dunkin's hard tea line comprises flavors like slightly sweet, half and half, strawberry dragonfruit, and mango pineapple. These tea-based beverages will contain varying amounts of caffeine, ranging from 15 to 30 milligrams, and have an alcohol content of 5 percent by volume. As with the spiked coffee, variety packs and individual cans will be offered.

Though Dunkin' Spiked products won't be sold in Dunkin' locations due to alcohol regulations, they will be available in select US states including Florida, Massachusetts, New York, and Texas. The company has provided a store locator on their website for customers seeking these new offerings in grocery, convenience, and liquor stores.

This venture into alcohol is not Dunkin's first foray; the brand previously collaborated with Harpoon Brewery to create various Dunkin'-inspired beers. With their continued expansion into the alcohol market, Dunkin' is capitalizing on the evolving preferences of adult beverage consumers while retaining its commitment to delivering innovative and flavorful products. As the ready-to-drink beverage landscape continues to evolve, Dunkin' aims to establish its presence as a frontrunner in this exciting and rapidly growing market.

