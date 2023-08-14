Japan GDP Jumps 1.5% In Q2

Japan's gross domestic product expanded a seasonally adjusted 1.5 percent on quarter in the second quarter of 2023, the Cabinet Office said in Tuesday's preliminary report.

That blew away expectations for an increase of 0.8 percent following the upwardly revised 0.9 percent gain in the previous three months (originally 0.7 percent).

On an annualized basis, GDP was up 6.0 percent - again beating forecasts for a gain of 3.1 percent following the upwardly revised 3.7 percent increase in the first quarter (originally 2.7 percent).

Capital expenditure was flat on quarter, missing forecasts for an increase of 0.4 percent after climbing 1.8 percent in the previous quarter.

External demand was up 1.8 percent on quarter and private consumption eased 0.5 percent.

Economic News

