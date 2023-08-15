European Economic News Preview: UK Unemployment Data Due

Unemployment from the UK and economic confidence survey results from Germany are the top economic news due on Tuesday.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK labor market statistics. The jobless rate is seen unchanged at 4.0 percent in three months to June.

In the meantime, consumer prices from Sweden and foreign trade from Norway are due. Sweden's inflation is expected to remain unchanged at 9.3 percent in July.



At 2.30 am ET, the Federal Statistical Office is set to issue Swiss producer and import prices for July. Producer and import prices are forecast to drop 0.5 percent annually after falling 0.6 percent in June.

At 3.30 am ET, Russia's central bank is slated to announce the outcome of its emergency policy meeting. The central bank had called an extraordinary meeting to step up measures to contain the sharp fall of the currency.

At 5.00 am ET, Germany's ZEW economic confidence survey results are due. The economic confidence index is seen unchanged at -14.7 in August.

At 6.00 am ET, the European Commission is scheduled to publish summer economic forecast.

