UK Jobless Rate Rises Unexpectedly In Q2

The UK unemployment rate increased unexpectedly in the second quarter, the Office for National Statistics revealed on Tuesday.

The jobless rate rose to 4.2 percent in three months to June, while it was forecast to remain unchanged at 4.0 percent.

Payrolled employees posted a monthly increase of 97,000 in June. Employment totaled 30.2 million.

In three months to July, the number of vacancies fell 66,000 sequentially to 1.02 million. Vacancies fell on the quarter for the 13th consecutive period.

Regarding wages, data showed that average earnings excluding bonuses grew 7.8 percent annually in the second quarter compared to the expected increase of 7.4 percent. This was the biggest increase in wages since records began in 2001.

Similarly, average earnings including bonuses increased 8.2 percent, much faster than economists' forecast of 7.3 percent.

