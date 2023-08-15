Norway Trade Surplus Shrinks Sharply As Exports Plunge 48.2%

Norway's trade surplus decreased sharply in July compared to the previous year as exports plunged faster than imports, data from Statistics Norway showed on Tuesday.

The trade surplus shrank to NOK 61.3 billion in July from NOK 182.1 billion in the same month last year. In June, the surplus was NOK 44.1 billion.

Exports fell 48.2 percent annually in July, while imports declined at a slower rate of 4.6 percent.

The overseas demand for ships and oil platforms showed a huge fall of 100.0 percent in July compared to last year, which largely affected overall exports. Similarly, natural gas exports slumped by 77.3 percent.

Data showed that mainland exports climbed 2.2 percent annually in July.

On a monthly basis, exports dropped 2.9 percent, and imports fell at a steeper rate of 22.8 percent.

The mainland trade logged a deficit of NOK 19.1 billion in July, down from NOK 29.6 billion in June.

