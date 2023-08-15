Legend Biotech Q2 Revenue Soars, Beats Analysts' Estimates

Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN), on Tuesday, while reporting second-quarter results, said that it is committed to exploring the full potential of its lead drug Carvykti.

Carvykti was granted last February and European Commission's conditional approval last May for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma after four or more prior lines of therapy.

The drug was developed in partnership with Janssen, the R&D unit of J&J, under a deal signed in 2017. As per the deal, the companies have a 50/50 cost-sharing/profit-split arrangement, except in Greater China, where Legend and Janssen have a 70/30 cost-sharing/profit-split arrangement.

During the second quarter, the company had submitted applications to the FDA as well as to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) seeking expanded approval of Carvykti to include earlier treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. A decision from the FDA is expected on April 5, 2024.

Legend Biotech received a payment of $15 million from Janssen on Aug.3, 2023, following the EMA's acceptance of the application seeking expanded use of Carvykti, and a milestone payment of $20 million in connection with the FDA's acceptance of the supplemental Biologics License Application on August 4, 2023.

For the second quarter, Legend Biotech reported a loss of $199.13 million or $0.57 per share, compared with $193.23 million or $0.62 per share loss in the same quarter a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter increased to $73.33 million from $11.97 million last year.

Analysts on average polled by Thomson-Reuters were expecting a loss of $0.6 per share on revenue of $54.62 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

As of June 30, Legend Biotech had approximately $1.5 billion of cash and cash equivalents, time deposits, and short-term investments.

Legend Biotech shares are up more than 4% in pre-market trading. It closed at $70.35, down 1.30% on Monday. The stock has been trading in the range of $37.30 - $77.32 in the last 52 weeks.

