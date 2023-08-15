South Africa Jobless Rate Falls Slightly In Q2

South Africa's jobless rate decreased somewhat in the second quarter, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Tuesday.

The jobless rate fell to 32.6 percent in the second quarter from 32.9 percent in the first quarter.

In the corresponding period last year, the unemployment rate was 33.9 percent.

The number of unemployed people decreased by 11,000 to 7.921 million in the second quarter from 7.933 million in the previous quarter.

Meanwhile, the employment rate stood at 40.1 percent versus 39.9 percent in the previous quarter.

The number of employed persons rose by 154,000 to 16.346 million in the June quarter from 16.192 million in the March quarter.

