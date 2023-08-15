New Zealand Interest Rate Decision Due On Wednesday

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand will on Wednesday conclude its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The RBNZ is widely expected to keep its Official Cash Rate unchanged at 5.50 percent.

South Korea will see July data for imports, exports and trade balance. In June, imports were down 25.4 percent and exports sank 16.5 percent for a trade surplus of $1.63 billion.

Australia will see July results for the leading index from the Melbourne Institute; in June, the index rose 0.1 percent on month.

