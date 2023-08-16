UK Inflation Slowest Since Early 2022

UK consumer prices rose at the slowest pace in nearly one-and-a-half years in July, the Office for National Statistics said Wednesday.

Consumer price inflation slowed to 6.8 percent in July, as expected, from 7.9 percent in June. This was the weakest since March 2022, when inflation was 6.2 percent.

Falling gas and electricity prices provided the largest downward contributions to the annual rate.

Meanwhile, excluding prices of energy, food, alcoholic beverages and tobacco, core inflation held steady at 6.9 percent in July, while the rate was forecast to slow to 6.8 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.4 percent, in contrast to the 0.1 percent rise in June. Economists expect consumer prices to fall 0.5 percent.

Another data from the ONS showed that input prices posted the lowest annual rate since May 2020. Input prices were down 3.3 percent after a 2.9 percent decrease in the previous month.

Month-on-month, input prices slid 0.4 percent, but slower than the 1.3 percent decline registered in June. The monthly rate has been negative for seven of the past nine months.

At the same time, output prices declined for the first time since December 2020. Factory gate prices slid 0.8 percent, offsetting June's 0.3 percent increase. Output prices gained 0.1 percent, following a 0.2 percent fall in June, data showed.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.