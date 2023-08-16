logo
Finland Economy Grows 0.7% In Q2

Finland's economy expanded at a faster pace in the second quarter, preliminary figures from Statistics Finland showed on Wednesday.

Gross domestic product advanced seasonally and working-day-adjusted 0.7 percent sequentially in the June quarter, faster than the 0.4 percent increase in the previous quarter.

Further, this marked the second successive quarterly expansion after a 0.4 percent contraction in the final quarter of 2022.

During June, the output of the national economy also grew 0.7 percent annually, slower than the revised 1.1 percent rise in May.

Primary production decreased sharply by around 2.0 percent in June compared to last year, and the tertiary sector advanced by 4.0 percent. On the other hand, secondary production logged a sharp decline of 8.0 percent.

On a monthly basis, GDP decreased 0.3 percent from May, when it declined by 0.6 percent.

