European Economic News Preview: Eurozone Foreign Trade Data Due

Foreign trade data from the euro area is the top economic news due on Thursday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 12.30 am ET, unemployment data from the Netherlands and consumer confidence from Norway are due.

At 4.00 am ET, Norway's central bank is set to announce its monetary policy decision. The bank is expected to lift its key interest rate to 4.00 percent from 3.75 percent.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat publishes euro area foreign trade data for June. Economists forecast the trade balance to post a surplus of EUR 18.3 billion compared to a shortfall of EUR 0.3 billion posted in May.

Economic News

