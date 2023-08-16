logo
South Korea Export Prices Rise 12.8% On Year In July

Export prices in South Korea were up 12.8 percent on year in July, the Bank of Korea said on Thursday.

That was below estimates for a decline of 16.5 percent following the 15.0 percent drop in June.

Import prices fell an annual 13.5 percent versus expectations for a decline of 20.8 percent following the 16.1 percent decline in the previous month.

On a monthly basis, export prices rose 0.1 percent and import prices gained 0.4 percent.

