logo
Economy And The Numbers
  

Japan Has Y78.7 Billion Trade Shortfall In July

By RTTNews Staff Writer   ✉   | Published:

Japan posted a merchandise trade deficit of 78.731 billion yen in July, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday.

That was well shy of estimates for a surplus of 24.6 billion yen following the upwardly revised 43.1 billion yen surplus in June (originally 43.0 billion).

Exports were down 0.3 percent on year to 8.724 trillion yen, beating forecasts for a drop of 0.8 percent following the 1.5 percent increase in the previous month.

Imports slumped an annual 13.5 percent versus expectations for a fall of 14.7 percent after dropping 12.9 percent a month earlier.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.

Biotechnology Weekly Update - 10-August-2023

This week's highlights include a vital breakthrough in postpartum depression treatment, groundbreaking research insights from a major cardiovascular trial and the FDA approval of a new treatment for Geographic Atrophy, marking the second approval this year. While progress is evident on one front, some companies are concurrently reducing their R&D expenses and implementing workforce cuts.

View More Videos
Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2023 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap