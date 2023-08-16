Japan Core Machine Orders Climb 2.7% In June

The value of core machine orders in Japan was up a seasonally adjusted 2.7 percent on month in June, the Cabinet Office said on Thursday - coming in at 854.0 billion yen.

That missed forecasts for an increase of 4.6 percent following the 7.6 percent decline in May.

On a yearly basis, core machine orders shed 5.8 percent - again shy of expectations for a fall of 5.5 percent after sinking 8.7 percent in the previous month.

The total value of machinery orders received by 280 manufacturers operating in Japan increased 0.2 percent on month and fell 8.6 percent on year to 2,643.4 billion yen.

For the second quarter of 2023, orders were down 3.2 percent on quarter and 6.7 percent on year at 2,585.5 billion yen.

For the third quarter, orders are forecast to fall 2.6 percent on quarter and 7.9 percent on year to 2,517.4 billion yen.

Economic News

