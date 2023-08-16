Singapore NODX Slumps 3.4% In July

Non-oil domestic exports in Singapore were down a seasonally adjusted 3.4 percent on month in July, Statistics Singapore said on Thursday.

That was well shy of expectations for an increase of 2/6 percent following the downwardly revised 5.2 percent increase in the previous month.

On a yearly basis, NODX tumbled 20.2 percent - again missing forecasts for a decline of 16.5 percent following the downwardly revised 15.6 percent drop a month earlier (originally -15.5 percent).

