Australia Jobless Rate Climbs To 3.7% In July

The unemployment rate in Australia came in at a seasonally adjusted 3.7 percent in July, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.

That missed forecasts for 3.6 percent and was up from 3.5 percent in June.

The Australian lost 14,600 jobs last month versus expectations for an increase of 15,000 following the gain of 32.600 in the previous month.

Full-time employment was down 24,200 jobs after jumping 39,300 a month earlier.

The participation rate was 66.7 percent, also missing forecasts for 66.8 percent, which would have been unchanged.

