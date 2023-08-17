logo
Economy And The Numbers
  

Japan Tertiary Activity Falls 0.4% In June

By RTTNews Staff Writer   ✉   | Published:

Japan's tertiary activity index decreased more-than-expected in June after rising in the previous two months, according to data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry on Thursday.

The seasonally adjusted tertiary activity index dropped 0.4 percent month-on-month in June, reversing a 1.0 percent rise in May. Economists had expected a slower decline of 0.2 percent for the month.

Among the individual components, living and amusement-related services, medical, health care, and welfare, retail trade, business-related services, electricity, gas, heat supply, and water, goods rental and leasing, and wholesale trade decreased in June.

Meanwhile, finance and insurance, transport and postal activities, real estate, information, and communications increased.

On a yearly basis, the tertiary activity index rose at a slower pace of 1.8 percent in June after a 2.1 percent gain in the prior month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.

Biotechnology Weekly Update - 10-August-2023

This week's highlights include a vital breakthrough in postpartum depression treatment, groundbreaking research insights from a major cardiovascular trial and the FDA approval of a new treatment for Geographic Atrophy, marking the second approval this year. While progress is evident on one front, some companies are concurrently reducing their R&D expenses and implementing workforce cuts.

View More Videos
Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2023 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap