Japan Tertiary Activity Falls 0.4% In June

Japan's tertiary activity index decreased more-than-expected in June after rising in the previous two months, according to data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry on Thursday.

The seasonally adjusted tertiary activity index dropped 0.4 percent month-on-month in June, reversing a 1.0 percent rise in May. Economists had expected a slower decline of 0.2 percent for the month.

Among the individual components, living and amusement-related services, medical, care, and welfare, retail trade, -related services, electricity, gas, heat supply, and water, goods rental and leasing, and wholesale trade decreased in June.

Meanwhile, finance and insurance, transport and postal activities, real estate, information, and communications increased.

On a yearly basis, the tertiary activity index rose at a slower pace of 1.8 percent in June after a 2.1 percent gain in the prior month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

