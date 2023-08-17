Hong Kong Jobless Rate Falls To 2.8%, Lowest In 4 Years

Hong Kong's unemployment rate decreased further to the lowest level in four years as the labor market continued to improve alongside the domestic economic recovery, labor force statistics from the Census and Statistics Department showed on Thursday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell slightly to 2.8 percent in the May-July period from 2.9 percent in the April-June period. That was in line with expectations.

Further, this was the lowest unemployment rate since the May-July period in 2019, when it was also 2.8 percent.

The data showed that the underemployment rate remained stable at 1.1 percent.

On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate dropped to 2.9 percent from a stable rate of 3.0 percent.

The number of unemployed persons was 111,700, compared to 113,600 in April to June of 2023.

Analyzed by sector, the unemployment rate of the consumption- and tourism-related sectors declined by 0.3 percent.

Most other sectors also saw declines in unemployment rates, especially the transportation sector, the information and communications sector, and the real estate sector.

"With the economic recovery, the labor market should improve further in the coming months," Mr. Chris Sun, the secretary for labor and welfare, said.

