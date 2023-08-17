U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Slip To 239,000

First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits saw a modest decline in the week ended August 12th, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday.

The report said initial jobless claims slipped to 239,000, a decrease of 11,000 from the previous week's revised level of 250,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to dip to 240,000 from the 248,000 originally reported for the previous week.

Meanwhile, the Labor Department said the less volatile four-week moving average crept up to 234,250, an increase of 2,750 from the previous week's revised average of 231,500.

