logo
Breaking News
  

Norges Bank Signals Tightening To Continue In September

By Jyotsna V   ✉   | Published:

The Norwegian central bank raised its interest rates on Thursday, in line with its guidance in June, and hinted at further tightening ahead if the economic situation pans out as expected.

The Monetary Policy and Financial Stability Committee unanimously decided to raise the policy rate by 0.25 percentage point to 4 percent, the Norges Bank said in a statement.

The decision matched economists' expectations.

"The future policy rate path will depend on economic developments. If the economy evolves as currently anticipated, the policy rate will be raised further in September", Norges Bank Governor Ida Wolden Bache said.

Policymakers assessed that economic activity remained high and the labor market was tight. The policy rate was having a tightening effect and the pressures in the economy were easing, the bank said.

Meanwhile, consumer price inflation remained high, despite some slowing, and well above the target. Core inflation also stayed elevated.
"The Committee assesses that a somewhat higher policy rate is needed to bring inflation back to target," the bank said.

Further, policymakers assessed that a higher policy rate than signaled in June may be required to rein in inflation if krone proves to be weaker than previously projected.

On the other hand, if there is a sharp slowdown in the economy or inflation decelerates rapidly, the policy rate may be lower than envisaged in June, the bank said.

Norges Bank is poised for one final rate hike in September, economists at ING said. The impetus to raise rates further is fading as other major central banks are either at or close to the peak for policy rates, they pointed out. The domestic backdrop continues to improve for the krone, ING added.

The Norwegian krone is likely to strengthen as global investor risk appetite improves. This will pull inflation down more quickly than the central bank is forecasting, allowing policymakers to cut interest rates more rapidly too, Capital Economics economist Jack Allen-Reynolds.

The research firm said a 25bps move is most likely, which would take the policy rate to 4.25 percent, in line with the peak in the June Norges Bank projections and the highest level since late 2008.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Editors Pick
Walmart Q2 Profit Up 53%; Results Top Estimates
Retail giant Walmart reported Thursday a net profit for the second quarter that surged 53.3 percent from last year, reflecting improved gross margins and revenue growth. The results were also driven by the rebound in international markets. Both adjusted earnings per share and revenues topped analysts' expectations. The retailer also raised its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2024.
Walmart Boosts FY24 Outlook - Update
While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, retail giant Walmart, Inc. (WMT) raised its adjusted earnings and net sales growth guidance for the full-year 2024. It also provided outlook for the third quarter. For the third quarter, the company now expects adjusted earnings...
Gree Recalls 1.56 Mln Dehumidifiers Due To Fire And Burn Risks
Gree Electric Appliances, Inc. is recalling 1.56 million dehumidifiers after reports of at least 23 fires, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced. According to the agency, the dehumidifiers can overheat, smoke, and catch fire, posing fire and burn hazards to consumers. There were reports of at least 23 fires, 688 incidents of overheating, and $168,000 in property damage...
Biotechnology Weekly Update - August 17, 2023

In this week's edition of our video, we delve into a dynamic array of industry shifts – from the evolving treatment landscape in Multiple Myeloma that's reshaping patient care, to the hard-hitting news of a company's workforce reduction. Not just that, the recent deal signed by a Plymouth Meeting company and an anti-wrinkle drug gaining FDA approval for its first therapeutic use. Also featured is a cell therapy company all set to resume its clinical study.

View More Videos
Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2023 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap