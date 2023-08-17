logo
Japan Overall Inflation Rate Holds Steady At 3.3% In July

Overall consumer prices in Japan were up 3.3 percent on year in July, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.

That was unchanged from the June reading was well above forecasts for a gain of 2.5 percent.

Core CPI, which excludes the volatile costs of food, was up 3.1 percent on year - in line with expectations and easing from 3.3 percent in the previous month.

