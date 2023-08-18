Zipadee Kids Convertible House Bed Frames, Montessori Floor Beds Recalled

Bell Station Interiors, dba Zipadee Kids, is recalling certain Convertible House Bed Frames and Montessori Floor Beds citing entrapment and strangulation risks, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

According to the agency, the spindles used on the recalled beds are spaced at a distance that creates a serious entrapment hazard that can lead to strangulation and/or death to children. In addition, the bed's design is such that a child's torso could slip through the rail opening but will not allow their head to pass. This too could cause entrapment and strangulation that could result in death.

The recall was initiated after reports that at least two children have become entrapped in the bed rails. They include a 21-month-old boy with no injuries, and a 4-year-old girl in February 2023 who sustained minor injuries.

The recall involves about 7,450 units of Zipadee Montessori beds sold in twin, full, and queen size variations of the "Convertible House Bed Frame" and "Montessori Floor Bed."

The beds are all natural wood floor beds that can be raised or converted to adjust as children grow and develop. The beds are intended for children 18 months and older.

The affected products were shipped between February 26, 2018 and October 22, 2021. Zipadee also sold toddler-size Montessori beds which were manufactured between May and September 2018.

The products were manufactured in the United States and sold online at Zipadeekids.com and on Zipadee's Etsy.com shop from February 2018 through September 2021 for between $260 and $900.

The agency urged consumers to dispose of the recalled beds and NOT to resell or donate them. The Circleville, Ohio-based firm has filed for dissolution with the State of Ohio and has represented to CPSC that it is unable to offer a remedy to consumers.

In similar recalls, Pottery Barn Kids in mid-July recalled about 310 units of Penny Convertible Cribs as the cribs' end panel can become loose exposing sharp edges posing a laceration hazard to children.

Restwell Mattress last week called back around 100 units of Room & Board crib mattresses citing suffocation hazard for infants.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News