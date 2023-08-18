European Economic News Preview: UK Retail Sales Data Due

Retail sales from the UK and final inflation from the euro area are the top economic news due on Friday.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics is set to issue UK retail sales for July. Sales are forecast to fall 0.5 percent on month, in contrast to the 0.7 percent rise in June.

In the meantime, Statistics Norway publishes GDP data for the second quarter. The Mainland Norway had grown 0.2 percent in the first quarter.

Half an hour later, Swiss industrial production figures are due.

At 3.00 am ET, final inflation data is due from Austria.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is scheduled to release euro area final inflation figures for July. Inflation is forecast to slow to 5.3 percent, as initially estimated, from 5.5 percent in June.

