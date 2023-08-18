Taiwan GDP Recovers 1.36% In Q2, Less Than Estimated

Taiwan's expanded less than initially estimated in the second quarter after remaining in contraction for the previous three quarters, the latest estimate by the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting, and Statistics revealed on Friday.

Gross domestic product advanced 1.36 percent year-over-year in the second quarter, reversing a revised 3.31 percent fall in the previous quarter.

In the flash report, the rate of recovery for the second quarter was 1.45 percent, and the decline in the first quarter was revised from 2.87 percent.

On a quarter-on-quarter, seasonally adjusted annualized basis, GDP grew 5.62 percent versus a revised 2.88 percent fall in the March quarter. The second quarter growth was revised down from 7.02 percent.

On the expenditure side, private final consumption alone rose 12.56 percent, mainly driven by the extended recovery of expenditures on services such as dining out, accommodation, recreation, and transportation, as well as consumption on vehicles and flourishing outbound tourism.

Meanwhile, gross capital formation fell markedly by 13.44 percent as investment in construction, machinery equipment, and intellectual property decreased.

Exports slid 7.03 percent on the backdrop of weak global demand and prolonged inventory adjustments, and imports logged a decrease of 7.84 percent.

Looking ahead, Taiwan's real GDP is projected to grow by 1.61 percent in 2023, revised downward by 0.43 percentage points from the previous forecast, and will grow by 3.32 percent in 2024, the agency said.

