Eurozone Inflation Eases As Estimated In July

Eurozone inflation slowed as initially estimated in July to the lowest since early 2022, driven by falling energy prices, final data from Eurostat showed on Friday.

Inflation slowed to 5.3 percent in July from 5.5 percent in June. The rate came in line with the estimate published on July 31 and also marked the lowest since January 2022, when inflation was 5.1 percent.

At the same time, core inflation that excludes prices of energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, held steady at 5.5 percent, as initially estimated.

Prices of food, alcohol and tobacco logged a double-digit increase of 10.8 percent but slower than June's 11.6 percent rise. Likewise, non-energy industrial goods prices gained 5.0 percent after a 5.5 percent increase.

At the same time, prices of energy declined at a faster pace of 6.1 percent after easing 5.6 percent a month ago. By contrast, services inflation rose to 5.6 percent in July from 5.4 percent in the previous month.

Month-on-month, the harmonized index of consumer prices were down 0.1 percent in July.

As inflation is expected to stay too high for too long, the European Central Bank has raised its rates by a cumulative 375 basis points with hikes in every policy session of the current tightening cycle that began in July last year.

