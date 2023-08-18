Futures Pointing To Continued Weakness On Wall Street

The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a lower open on Friday, with stocks likely to extend the downward trend seen over the past few sessions.

Concerns about the Chinese and the outlook for interest rates may continue to weigh on Wall Street despite a pullback by bond yields.

Overall trading activity may be somewhat subdued, however, with a lack of major U.S. economic data likely to keep some traders on the sidelines.

U.S. stocks fell on Thursday, extending recent losses, amid concerns the Federal Reserve will hold interest rates higher for longer to control inflation.

Stocks opened slightly higher but retreated soon after and then spent the rest of the day's session in the red.

The major averages all ended in the red, with the Nasdaq suffering a more pronounced loss, as yields on long term Treasury Notes climbed to a 16-year high.

The Dow ended down 290.91 points or 0.8 percent at 34,474.83. The S&P 500 shed 33.97 points or 0.8 percent to settle at 4,370.36, while the Nasdaq tumbled 157.70 points or 1.2 percent to 13,316.93.

In economic news, data from the Labor Department showed first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits saw a modest decline in the week ended August 12th.

The report said initial jobless claims slipped to 239,000, a decrease of 11,000 from the previous week's revised level of 250,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to dip to 240,000 from the 248,000 originally reported for the previous week.

Meanwhile, the Labor Department said the less volatile four-week moving average crept up to 234,250, an increase of 2,750 from the previous week's revised average of 231,500.

A report from the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia said the Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index increased to +12 in August, up from -13.5 in July.

Meanwhile, the Conference Board's leading index declined 0.4 percent month-on-month in July.

Walgreens Boots Alliance fell more than 3 percent. Boeing, United Health, Apple, Home Depot, Salesforce.com and Nike declined 1.4 to 2.3 percent.

Meta Platforms shares ended more than 3 percent down. Intel, Apple and Microsoft also closed notably lower.

Walmart shares ended lower by more than 2 percent despite the company lifting its annual guidance after second quarter results beat expectations.

Cisco Systems climbed about 3.3 percent, lifted by better than expected fourth-quarter results.

Commodity, Currency Markets

Crude oil futures are sliding $0.47 to $79.92 a barrel after jumping $1.01 to $80.39 a barrel on Thursday. Meanwhile, after falling $13.20 to $1,935 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are climbing $7.60 to $1,922.80 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 145.61 yen versus the 145.84 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Thursday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.0857 compared to yesterday's $1.0872.

Asia

Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Friday amid lingering worries about the Chinese economy and higher interest rates.

The dollar and Treasury yields fell slightly from recent highs, helping limit regional losses to some extent.

Yields on the 10-year note came close to the October peak on Thursday after Wednesday's publication of minutes from the last Federal Reserve meeting as well as upbeat U.S. economic data added to fears of interest rates remaining higher for longer.

Amid fears the Fed may have to lift rates again to tame inflation, investors also awaited cues from next week's gathering of policymakers at Jackson Hole in Wyoming.

Chinese shares fell notably after property developer Evergrande, which has been working on a debt restructuring strategy for several months, filed for bankruptcy in New York.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slumped 1.0 percent to 3,131.95, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index plunged 2.1 percent to 17,950.85 on fears of contagion from China's property sector crisis.

Japanese shares ended lower, and the yen regained some ground after data showed Japan's consumer inflation slowed in July, supporting the case for the Bank of Japan's ultra-easy monetary policy stance.

The Nikkei 225 Index dropped 0.6 percent to 31,450.76, extending losses for a third straight session. The broader Topix Index closed 0.7 percent lower at 2,237.29.

Chip-related shares bucked the weak trend, with Advantest, Screen Holdings and Tokyo Electron rising between 0.7 percent and 1.5 percent.

Seoul stocks fell for a sixth straight session amid concerns about rising bond yields. The Kospi settled 0.6 percent lower at 2,504.50 - its lowest closing level since May 17.

The benchmark index tumbled 3.4 percent for the week, marking its fifth straight weekly loss and the biggest since late September 2022.

LG Energy Solution, LG Chem, Samsung SDI and SK Innovation lost 2-3 percent, while Celltrion soared 4.7 percent on its plan to absorb its subsidiary Celltrion Healthcare.

Australian ended a choppy session little changed amid a lot of uncertainty about the Chinese economy and demand.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index and the broader All Ordinaries Index both finished marginally higher at 7,148.10 and 7,366, respectively, as miners advanced on hopes of more policy support from China.

Across the Tasman, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 Index slipped 0.4 percent to end at 11,611.19.

Europe

European stocks have moved lower on Friday, extending losses for a fourth consecutive session on renewed concerns surrounding China's slowing growth and the prospect of further interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

Meanwhile, Eurostat data showed Euro area inflation decreased to 5.30 percent in July from 5.50 percent in the previous month - meeting consensus estimates.

Elsewhere, official data showed U.K. retail sales registered a bigger-than-expected decrease in July as a result of poor weather and the rising cost-of-living.

The retail sales volume declined 1.2 percent month-on-month in July, offsetting June's 0.6 percent increase. This was the first drop in four months. Sales were forecast to fall 0.5 percent.

On a yearly basis, the decline in overall retail sales deepened to 3.2 percent from 1.6 percent in June. The annual fall also exceeded the expected fall of 2.1 percent.

Currently, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index are all down by 1.0 percent.

Swiss drug major Novartis AG have moved to the downside after announcing that it aims to offload its generics unit on or around October 4.

Insulation and building materials group Kingspan has also tumbled after first-half revenue slipped in a challenging environment.

Temple Bar Investment Trust has also moved notably lower after reporting earnings results for the half-year ended June 30, 2023.

German sports apparel and footwear giant Adidas has also fallen after renewing a long-term license agreement with Coty Inc., a manufacturer of fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products.

Meanwhile, SUSE has soared after the software solutions provider said it would quit the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and become a private company again.

U.S. Economic Reports

No major U.S. economic data is scheduled to be released today.

