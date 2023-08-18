logo
Economy And The Numbers
  

Eurozone Construction Output Falls 1.0%

By RTTNews Staff Writer   ✉   | Published:

Eurozone construction output declined in June after recovering somewhat in the previous month, data from Eurostat revealed on Friday.

Production in the construction sector decreased 1.0 percent month-on-month in June, reversing a 0.2 percent rise in May.

The downward trend was led by a 1.2 percent fall in the output of the building sector. At the same time, civil engineering production showed a comparably slower decline of 0.2 percent.

On a yearly basis, total construction output fell 0.3 percent in June, in contrast to a 0.3 percent increase a month ago.

Construction output in the EU27 also slid 0.6 percent monthly in June, while it showed no variations from a year ago.

Among member states, the worst monthly decreases in construction output were observed in Germany, France, Hungary, and Slovakia, while the biggest rises were seen in Romania, Sweden, and Czechia.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.

Biotechnology Weekly Update - August 17, 2023

In this week's edition of our video, we delve into a dynamic array of industry shifts – from the evolving treatment landscape in Multiple Myeloma that's reshaping patient care, to the hard-hitting news of a company's workforce reduction. Not just that, the recent deal signed by a Plymouth Meeting company and an anti-wrinkle drug gaining FDA approval for its first therapeutic use. Also featured is a cell therapy company all set to resume its clinical study.

View More Videos
Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2023 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap