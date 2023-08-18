Eurozone Construction Output Falls 1.0%

Eurozone construction output declined in June after recovering somewhat in the previous month, data from Eurostat revealed on Friday.

Production in the construction sector decreased 1.0 percent month-on-month in June, reversing a 0.2 percent rise in May.

The downward trend was led by a 1.2 percent fall in the output of the building sector. At the same time, civil engineering production showed a comparably slower decline of 0.2 percent.

On a yearly basis, total construction output fell 0.3 percent in June, in contrast to a 0.3 percent increase a month ago.

Construction output in the EU27 also slid 0.6 percent monthly in June, while it showed no variations from a year ago.

Among member states, the worst monthly decreases in construction output were observed in Germany, France, Hungary, and Slovakia, while the biggest rises were seen in Romania, Sweden, and Czechia.

