Madonna Announces Rescheduled 'The Celebration Tour' Dates After Health Scare

Madonna has announced rescheduled dates for her "The Celebration Tour" following a recent scare.

Live Nation confirmed that most of the North America dates of Madonna's Celebration Tour have been rescheduled and will take place immediately following the originally announced U.K. and Europe dates.

Due to scheduling conflicts a few shows will be canceled. They are July 27 in Tulsa, December 22 in Nashville, January 15 in San Francisco, January 18 in Las Vegas, and January 20 in Phoenix. Refunds for these dates will be issued at the original point of purchase.

"Madonna regrets the inconvenience to fans and hopes to make it up to those in the future," Live Nation said in a press release.

The Celebration Tour was originally scheduled to kick off on July 15. But it will officially kick off with four sold out shows in London in October, followed by shows across Belgium, Denmark, Sweden, Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Italy, and the Netherlands throughout the remainder of 2023.

The North American leg will begin on December 13 in Brooklyn at Barclays Center.

In New York, fans holding tickets to the previously scheduled Madison Square Garden concert on August 27 will have an exclusive opportunity to purchase tickets to the newly added Barclays Center performance on December 16.

Tickets for the original show at MSG will be automatically refunded by August 28. Ticketmaster will then provide all affected fans with a dedicated link and a unique code based on the quality of their previous seat locations to purchase tickets to the new date at Barclays Centre. Advance sales start on August 29 and run through August 31.

In Los Angeles, fans holding tickets to the shows previously scheduled at Crypto.com Arena (9/27/23, 9/28/23, 9/30/23 & 10/01/23) and Kia Forum (1/7/24 & 1/8/24) will also have an opportunity to purchase tickets to the new Kia Forum dates prior to the public.

Tickets for the original shows in Los Angeles will be automatically refunded by August 28. Ticketmaster will provide all affected fans with a dedicated link and a unique code based on the quality of their previous seat locations to purchase tickets for their specific rescheduled event. Advance tickets for all previous Los Angeles ticket holders will begin on August 29 and run through August 31. Fans will have a second presale opportunity starting September 1 through 4.

Check out the complete Celebration Tour dates, including the rescheduled and cancelled dates, at Madonna's official website: https://www.madonna.com/news/title/the-celebration-tour-updated-itinerary

(Photo: Ricardo Gomes)

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Entertainment News