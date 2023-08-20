Luke Combs Announces 2024 'Growin' Up And Gettin' Old' Tour

Country superstar Luke Combs recently announced his 2024 "Growin' Up And Gettin' Old" Tour.
The 25-show tour, spread across 13 city stadiums, will kick off in Milwaukee on April 12, 2024, and wrap up in Houston on August 10, 2024.
Each city will host both a Friday night and Saturday night show.
Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, Hailey Whitters and Drew Parker are among the list of openers joining Combs on select dates.
On Friday, Charles Wesley Godwin, Hailey Whitters, The Wilder Blue, Cody Jinks and The Avett Brothers will be joining Combs' headlining set.
On Saturday's set, Jordan Davis, Colby Acuff, Drew Parker and Mitchell Tenpenny will join Combs as opening acts.
"We got an opportunity to do two shows in some U.S. markets on the World Tour, but when I found out we were going to be able to do two shows for most all of the cities on the 2024 tour, I decided I wanted each show to have their own unique set up of openers, as well as my own unique setlist," Combs said. "I thought this would give people an opportunity to come to both nights if they want, but see two completely different shows."
"With country music being such a wide genre and being a huge fan of it all myself, I wanted to open up my stage to acts that lean into Outlaw, Americana and Red Dirt on Friday nights, as well as having a night with people I have toured with in the past, who are more contemporary country. I'm super excited to have both groups be out on the road with me for the Growin' Up and Gettin' Old Tour," added the CMA Entertainer of the Year.
Tickets go on sale on August 25 at 10 a.m. local time. Members of Combs' Bootleggers fan club will get presale access on August 23.
Growin' Up And Gettin' Old' Tour dates:
April 12 - Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Field
April 13 - Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Field
April 19 - Buffalo, NY @ Highmark Stadium
April 20 - Buffalo, NY @ Highmark Stadium
April 27 - University Park, PA @ Beaver Stadium
May 3 - Jacksonville, FL @ EverBank Stadium
May 4 - Jacksonville, FL @ EverBank Stadium
May 10 - San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome
May 11 - San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome
May 17 - Santa Clara, CA @ Levi's® Stadium
May 18 - Santa Clara, CA @ Levi's® Stadium
May 31 - Phoenix, AZ @ State Farm Stadium
June 1 - Phoenix, AZ @ State Farm Stadium
June 7 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Rice-Eccles Stadium
June 8 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Rice-Eccles Stadium
June 14 - Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium
June 15 - Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium
July 19 - East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
July 20 - East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
July 26 - Washington, D.C. @ FedExField
July 27 - Washington, D.C. @ FedExField
August 2 - Cincinnati, OH @ Paycor Stadium
August 3 - Cincinnati, OH @ Paycor Stadium
August 9 - Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium
August 10 - Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium
