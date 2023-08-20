Luke Combs Announces 2024 'Growin' Up And Gettin' Old' Tour

Country superstar Luke Combs recently announced his 2024 "Growin' Up And Gettin' Old" Tour.

The 25-show tour, spread across 13 city stadiums, will kick off in Milwaukee on April 12, 2024, and wrap up in Houston on August 10, 2024.

Each city will host both a Friday night and Saturday night show.

Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, Hailey Whitters and Drew Parker are among the list of openers joining Combs on select dates.

On Friday, Charles Wesley Godwin, Hailey Whitters, The Wilder Blue, Cody Jinks and The Avett Brothers will be joining Combs' headlining set.

On Saturday's set, Jordan Davis, Colby Acuff, Drew Parker and Mitchell Tenpenny will join Combs as opening acts.

"We got an opportunity to do two shows in some U.S. on the World Tour, but when I found out we were going to be able to do two shows for most all of the cities on the 2024 tour, I decided I wanted each show to have their own unique set up of openers, as well as my own unique setlist," Combs said. "I thought this would give people an opportunity to come to both nights if they want, but see two completely different shows."

"With country music being such a wide genre and being a huge fan of it all myself, I wanted to open up my stage to acts that lean into Outlaw, Americana and Red Dirt on Friday nights, as well as having a night with people I have toured with in the past, who are more contemporary country. I'm super excited to have both groups be out on the road with me for the Growin' Up and Gettin' Old Tour," added the CMA Entertainer of the Year.

Tickets go on sale on August 25 at 10 a.m. local time. Members of Combs' Bootleggers fan club will get presale access on August 23.

Growin' Up And Gettin' Old' Tour dates:

April 12 - Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Field

April 13 - Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Field

April 19 - Buffalo, NY @ Highmark Stadium

April 20 - Buffalo, NY @ Highmark Stadium

April 27 - University Park, PA @ Beaver Stadium

May 3 - Jacksonville, FL @ EverBank Stadium

May 4 - Jacksonville, FL @ EverBank Stadium

May 10 - San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome

May 11 - San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome

May 17 - Santa Clara, CA @ Levi's® Stadium

May 18 - Santa Clara, CA @ Levi's® Stadium

May 31 - Phoenix, AZ @ State Farm Stadium

June 1 - Phoenix, AZ @ State Farm Stadium

June 7 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Rice-Eccles Stadium

June 8 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Rice-Eccles Stadium

June 14 - Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

June 15 - Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

July 19 - East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

July 20 - East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

July 26 - Washington, D.C. @ FedExField

July 27 - Washington, D.C. @ FedExField

August 2 - Cincinnati, OH @ Paycor Stadium

August 3 - Cincinnati, OH @ Paycor Stadium

August 9 - Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium

August 10 - Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium

