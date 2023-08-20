New Zealand Trade Data Due On Monday

New Zealand will on Monday release July figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In June, imports were worth NZ$6.30 billion and exports were at NZ$6.31 billion for a trade surplus of NZ$9 million.

New Zealand also will see credit card spending data for July, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 14.3 percent on year, accelerating from 5.0 percent in the previous month.

China will see updated information for the loan prime rate from the People's Bank of China; it's expected to slip to 3.40 percent from 3.55 percent previously.

Taiwan will release July figures for export orders and Q1 data for current account. Export orders are expected to slide 16.5 percent on year after tumbling 24.9 percent in June. The current account surplus in Q1 was $19.00 billion.

Hong Kong will see July numbers for consumer prices, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.2 percent on month and 1.9 percent on year - steady from the June reading.

Thailand is scheduled to provide Q2 numbers for gross domestic product, with forecasts calling or an increase of 1.2 percent on quarter and 3.1 percent on year. That follows the 1.9 percent quarterly increase and the 2.7 percent annual gain in the three months prior.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.