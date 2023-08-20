New Zealand July Trade Deficit NZ$1.107 Billion

New Zealand posted a merchandise trade deficit of NZ$1.107 billion in July, Statistics New Zealand said on Monday.

That's down from the downwardly revised NZ$111 million in June (originally a NZ$9 million surplus).

Exports were worth NZ$5.45 billion, down from the downwardly revised NZ$618 billion in the previous month (originally NZ$6.31 billion.

Imports were at NZ$6.56 billion, up from the downwardly revised NZ$6.29 billion a month earlier (originally NZ$6.30 billion).

