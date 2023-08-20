logo
Economy And The Numbers
  

New Zealand July Trade Deficit NZ$1.107 Billion

By RTTNews Staff Writer   ✉   | Published:

New Zealand posted a merchandise trade deficit of NZ$1.107 billion in July, Statistics New Zealand said on Monday.

That's down from the downwardly revised NZ$111 million in June (originally a NZ$9 million surplus).

Exports were worth NZ$5.45 billion, down from the downwardly revised NZ$618 billion in the previous month (originally NZ$6.31 billion.

Imports were at NZ$6.56 billion, up from the downwardly revised NZ$6.29 billion a month earlier (originally NZ$6.30 billion).

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.

Biotechnology Weekly Update - August 17, 2023

In this week's edition of our video, we delve into a dynamic array of industry shifts – from the evolving treatment landscape in Multiple Myeloma that's reshaping patient care, to the hard-hitting news of a company's workforce reduction. Not just that, the recent deal signed by a Plymouth Meeting company and an anti-wrinkle drug gaining FDA approval for its first therapeutic use. Also featured is a cell therapy company all set to resume its clinical study.

View More Videos
Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2023 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap