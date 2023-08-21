European Economic News Preview: Germany Producer Price Data Due

Producer prices data from Germany is the only major economic news due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's producer price data for July. Prices are forecast to fall 5.1 percent annually in June after rising 0.1 percent in June.

At 4.00 am ET, Statistics Poland publishes industrial production and producer prices for July. Economists forecast industrial output to fall 0.6 percent annually after easing 1.4 percent in June. Producer prices are expected to ease 1.1 percent, in contrast to the 0.5 percent increase a month ago.

In the meantime, current account figures are due from Greece.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.