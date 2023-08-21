Germany Producer Prices Fall 6.0% On Cheaper Energy Costs

Germany's producer prices declined for the first time in more than two-and-a-half years in July amid a slump in energy costs, preliminary data from Destatis showed on Monday.

The producer price index, or PPI, fell 6.0 percent year-over-year in July, reversing a 0.1 percent rise in the previous month. Economists had expected prices to drop by 5.1 percent.

Further, this was the first decline since November 2020.

The main reason for the decline in producer prices compared to the same month of the previous year was the fall in prices for energy, but also for intermediate goods, the agency said.

Energy prices plunged 19.3 percent annually in July, led by a 30.0 percent tumble in electriuicty prices.

Excluding energy, producer prices rose 2.0 percent yearly in July, while they dropped by 0.4 percent on a monthly basis.

Among other components of the producer price index, prices of intermediate goods were 3.4 percent lower compared to last year, caused by the price development for metals.

Meanwhile, prices of non-durable goods increased sharply by 8.1 percent yearly in July, and those of durable goods grew by 5.8 percent.

Capital goods were 5.5 percent more expensive, linked to higher costs for machinery.

On a monthly basis, producer prices decreased at a faster rate of 1.1 percent in July versus a 0.3 percent fall in June.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.