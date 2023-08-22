European Economic News Preview: UK Public Sector Finance Data Due

Public sector finances from the UK and the current account from the euro area are the major economic reports due on Tuesday.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK public sector finance figures for July. The budget deficit is forecast to narrow to GBP 17.03 billion in July from GBP 17.67 billion in June.

In the meantime, foreign trade figures are due from Switzerland. The trade surplus is seen at CHF 4.3 billion in July compared to CHF 4.82 billion in June.

At 4.00 am ET, the European Central Bank publishes the euro area current account data for June. Economists forecast the current account deficit to narrow to EUR 6.9 billion from EUR 9.1 billion in May.



At 6.00 am ET, the Confederation of British Industry releases Industrial Trends survey results for August.

