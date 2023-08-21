U.S. Stocks May Move Back To The Upside In Early Trading

The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a higher open on Monday, with stocks likely to regain ground following the weakness seen last week.

Bargain hunting may contribute to early strength on Wall Street, as some traders look to pick up stocks at relatively reduced levels.

Trading activity may be somewhat subdued, however, with a lack of major U.S. economic news likely to keep some traders on the sidelines.

Traders may also be reluctant to make significant moves as they await news out of Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where major central bankers are congregating later in the week to deliberate on monetary policy.

U.S. stocks turned in a mixed performance on Friday, with investors largely staying cautious amid concerns the Federal Reserve will hold interest rates higher for longer to control inflation.

Worries about a slowing Chinese , hawkish minutes from the Federal Reserve's most recent policy meeting, and higher bond yields had pushed stocks lower in the two previous sessions.

Among the major averages, the Dow and the S&P 500 moved mostly along the flat line for much of the day's trading session, while the Nasdaq recovered gradually from a weak start.

The Dow ended the session with a gain of 25.83 points or 0.1 percent at 34,500.66. The S&P 500 ended little changed at 4,369.71, while the Nasdaq finished with a loss of 26.16 points or 0.2 percent at 13,290.78.

For the week, the Dow, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq shed about 2.2 percent, 2.1 percent, and 2.6%, respectively.

Wallgreens Boots Alliance and 3M declined 2.2 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively.

Alphabet ended 1.9 percent down, and Meta Platforms declined 0.65 percent, while Apple ended modestly higher.

Discount store Ross Stores shares rallied 5 percent after the company raised its annual sales and profit forecasts.

Johnson & Johnson, Goldman Sachs, 3M, Amgen, Travelers Companies, Microsoft, Nike and Caterpillar posted modest losses.

Walmart climbed nearly 1.5 percent, rebounding from recent losses. Boeing, Chevron, Coca-Cola, Cisco Systems and IBM gained 0.5 to 1 percent.

Commodity, Currency Markets

Crude oil futures are jumping $1.05 to $82.30 a barrel after climbing $0.86 to $81.25 a barrel last Friday. Meanwhile, after inching up $1.30 to $1,916.50 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are rising $9 to $1,925.50 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 146.07 yen versus the 145.39 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Friday. Against the euro, the dollar is trading at $1.0899 compared to last Friday's $1.0873.

Asia

Asian finished Monday's trading on a mixed note amidst disappointment over a weak policy response from Beijing to the deepening property crisis. Anxiety surrounding the central bankers meeting at Jackson Hole also dampened sentiment. Stocks in China meanwhile touched a 38-week low.

China's Shanghai Composite Index shed 38.98 points or 1.2 percent to finish trading at 3,092.98. The day's trading ranged between 3,092.98 and 3,134.96. The Shenzhen Component Index dropped 138.12 points or 1.3 percent to close at 10,320.39.

The Japanese benchmark Nikkei 225 Index added 114.88 points or 0.4 percent to end trading at 31,565.64. The day's trading range was between 31,402.5 and 31,779.5.

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma and Tokyo Electric Power Co. both rallied more than 4 percent. Nikon Corp. and J. Front Retailing both added more than 3 percent.

Yaskawa Electric Corp., Daikin Industries and Nippon Paper Industries all declined more than 2 percent. Yokohama Rubber and Tokio Marine Holdings both declined more than 1 percent.

The Hang Seng Index of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange erased 327.56 points or 1.8 percent from the previous close to finish trading at 17,623.29. The day's trading range was between a high of 17,867.66 and a low of 17,587.38.

The Korean Stock Exchange's Kospi Index gained 4.30 points or 0.2 percent to close trading at 2,508.80. The day's trading range was between 2,505.59 and 2,524.41.

Australia's S&P/ASX200 Index closed trading at 7,115.50 dropping 32.60 points or 0.5 percent. The day's trading range was between 7,115.50 and 7,148.10.

Premier Investments surged 12.2 percent following the release of its fiscal 2023 trading update. Breville Group added close to 9 percent after publication of annual financial results. Lake Resources and Lovisa Holdings both gained more than 6 percent. NIB Holdings added 4.5 percent in the day's trading.

Software Iress plunged 35 percent after announcing the sale of its MFA business and lowering its 2023 full year guidance. The A2 Milk Company shed 13.6 percent following an earnings update. Elders dropped 10.8 percent after releasing its profit guidance. Reliance Worldwide Corp. declined 8.3 percent followed by Megaport, which lost 5.6 percent.

The NZX 50 Index of the New Zealand Stock Exchange tumbled 152.50 points or 1.3 percent to close at 11,458.69. Trading ranged between 11,441.55 and 11,611.19.

Investore Property and Genesis Energy gained more than 3 percent whereas Stride Property added 2.1 percent.

Pacific Edge was the biggest laggard, declining 14.6 percent. A2 Milk Company shed 12.5 percent following an earnings update. Skellerup Holdings declined 5.6 percent. Restaurant Brands NZ erased 4.4 percent followed by Mercury NZ that dropped 3.6 percent.

Europe

European stocks have mostly higher over the course of the trading day on Monday, regaining ground following recent weakness.

While the French CAC 40 Index has advanced by 0.9 percent, the German DAX Index is up by 0.5 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.2 percent.

Major central bankers are congregating in Jackson Hole, Wyoming later in the week to deliberate on monetary policy.

Data released earlier in the day showed producer prices in Germany declining 6 percent on an annual basis in July, compared to a rise of 0.1 percent in the previous month. Markets were expecting a decline of 5.1 percent.

U.S. Economic Reports

No major U.S. economic data is scheduled to be released today.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News