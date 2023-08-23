Madonna To Release 'Madame X: Music From The Theater Xperience' On Vinyl

Madonna will release the vinyl debut of Madame X: Music From the Theater Xperience on September 22.

Madonna's all-theater "Madame X Tour" was documented in Madame X, her 2021 concept film and digital soundtrack. This summer, the soundtrack will make its vinyl debut as a 3-LP set that includes two previously unreleased bonus tracks.

Featuring 22 songs from her live performances recorded in January 2020 in Lisbon, the upcoming collection spans the different eras of Madonna's career, including her ninth No. 1 album, Madame X.

It introduces exclusive live performances of "Crave," featuring Swae Lee, and "Sodade," two songs that did not appear on the digital soundtrack.

The Madame X tour introduced the world to Madonna's fearless persona, Madame X, a secret agent traveling the world, changing identities, fighting for freedom, and bringing light to dark places. Mesmerizing performances of several songs from Madame X are part of the soundtrack, including "Dark Ballet," "I Rise," and "I Don't Search I Find" . The soundtrack also features live versions of global favorites like "Vogue," "Human Nature," "Like A Prayer," and "Frozen."

Madame X: Music From the Theater Xperience will also be released as a special limited-edition 3LP picture disc, available exclusively through Madonna's Official Store, Rhino.com and Warner Music Group D2C stores around the world.

Madame X: Music From the Theater Xperience 3-LP Track Listing:



LP One

Side A

1. "Intro"

2. "God Control"

3. "Dark Ballet"

4. "Human Nature"

Side B

1. "Vogue"

2. "I Don't Search I Find"

3. "American Life"

4. "Batuka"

LP Two

Side A

1. "Fado Pechincha" (featuring Gaspar Varela)

2. "Killers Who Are Partying"

3. "Crazy"

4. "Welcome To My Fado Club" (Medley)

5. "Medellin" (featuring Maluma)

Side B

1. "Extreme Occident"

2. "Breathwork" (Dance Interlude)

3. "Frozen"

4. "Come Alive"

LP Three

Side A

1. "Future" (featuring Quavo)

2. "Like A Prayer"

3. "I Rise"

Side B

Bonus Tracks

1. "Sodade"

2. "Crave" (featuring Swae Lee)

