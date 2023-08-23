logo
Denmark Consumer Confidence Weakens To -10.9

Danish consumers' pessimism increased for the first time in five months in August, primarily due to a decline in consumer expectations for the family's and general future economic situation, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Wednesday.

The consumer confidence index dropped to -10.9 in August from -10.1 in July.

Consumers' views towards the general economic situation of the country in the next twelve months remained positive in August, though they eased to 2.4 from 4.6.

Similarly, their own financial conditions over the next year also fell to 2.0 in August from 3.6 in the prior month.

Households expect prices to rise more slowly over the next twelve months, and they also expect a rising trend for unemployment, the survey said.

