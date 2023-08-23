Thoma Bravo Completes $2.3 Bln Acquisition Of ForgeRock

The much-anticipated acquisition deal between Thoma Bravo and ForgeRock has reached its fruition, with Thoma Bravo successfully acquiring ForgeRock in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $2.3 billion. The acquisition agreement, first announced on October 11, 2022, gained final approval from ForgeRock's stockholders during the Special Meeting of Stockholders held on January 12, 2023.

As stipulated by the agreement, shareholders of ForgeRock will receive $23.25 in cash for each share of ForgeRock class A common stock and class B common stock in their possession. Consequently, ForgeRock's class A common stock will cease trading and be delisted from the New York Stock Exchange.

Thoma Bravo's strategic move involves the integration of ForgeRock into its existing portfolio company, Ping Identity. This integration positions the combined entity to effectively serve the Identity and Access Management market. By leveraging synergies, the newly formed organization aims to offer enhanced products and services to a diverse customer base, along with expanding its geographic reach. The consolidation also seeks to drive innovation, focusing on advancements in the field of identity security.

A key objective of this integration is to accelerate the development of identity security solutions. The intended beneficiaries of this initiative include companies, their employees, partners, and customers on a global scale. The integrated approach is geared towards providing a comprehensive security framework in an increasingly digitized environment.

In facilitating this acquisition, J.P. Morgan acted as the exclusive financial advisor to ForgeRock, while Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, P.C. provided legal counsel to ForgeRock. Thoma Bravo received legal counsel from Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP.

This acquisition underscores Thoma Bravo's commitment to advancing cybersecurity and identity management. The collaborative efforts of Thoma Bravo, ForgeRock, and Ping Identity are expected to play a significant role in shaping the future landscape of digital security.

