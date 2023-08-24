European Economic News Preview: France Business Confidence Data Due

Business sentiment survey data from France is the top economic news due on Thursday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE releases monthly confidence survey data. The business sentiment index is forecast to fall to 99 in August from 100 in July.

At 3.00 am ET, business sentiment survey data is due from the Czech Republic.

At 4.00 am ET, Statistics Poland is slated to release unemployment data for July. The jobless rate is seen unchanged at 5.00 percent.

At 6.00 am ET, the Confederation of British Industry publishes Distributive Trades survey data for August.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.