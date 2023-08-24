logo
Finland Producer Prices Plunge 10% In July

Published:

Finland's producer prices declined for the fourth straight month in July and at a faster rate, largely led by lower prices of electricity, oil products, and basic metals, data from Statistics Finland showed on Thursday.

The producer price index fell 10.0 percent year-over-year in July, following a 9.5 percent decline in June.

The downward price trend for manufactured products was particularly caused by the decrease in costs of electricity, oil products, and basic metals compared to last year's July, the agency said.

On the other hand, prices rose in the categories of machinery and equipment and food products.

Domestic producer prices slid 7.7 percent annually in July, while those in the export market declined sharply by 12.4 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices dropped 0.9 percent from June, when they decreased by 0.3 percent. Prices fell for the eleventh consecutive month.

