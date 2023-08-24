Norway Jobless Rate Rises Slightly To 3.5%

Norway's unemployment rate increased for the second straight month in July, though marginally, the labor force survey data from Statistics Norway showed on Thursday.

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate rose to 3.5 percent in July from 3.4 percent in the previous month, in line with expectations.

The number of unemployed people climbed to 105,000 in July from 101,000 in the prior month, the agency said.

Data showed that the employment rate stood at 70.1 percent, down from 70.3 percent in June.

On a trend basis, the unemployment rate remained stable at 3.4 percent at the start of the third quarter.

