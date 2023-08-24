logo
Economy And The Numbers
  

Norway Jobless Rate Rises Slightly To 3.5%

By RTTNews Staff Writer   ✉   | Published:

Norway's unemployment rate increased for the second straight month in July, though marginally, the labor force survey data from Statistics Norway showed on Thursday.

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate rose to 3.5 percent in July from 3.4 percent in the previous month, in line with expectations.

The number of unemployed people climbed to 105,000 in July from 101,000 in the prior month, the agency said.

Data showed that the employment rate stood at 70.1 percent, down from 70.3 percent in June.

On a trend basis, the unemployment rate remained stable at 3.4 percent at the start of the third quarter.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.

Biotechnology Weekly Update - August 17, 2023

In this week's edition of our video, we delve into a dynamic array of industry shifts – from the evolving treatment landscape in Multiple Myeloma that's reshaping patient care, to the hard-hitting news of a company's workforce reduction. Not just that, the recent deal signed by a Plymouth Meeting company and an anti-wrinkle drug gaining FDA approval for its first therapeutic use. Also featured is a cell therapy company all set to resume its clinical study.

View More Videos
Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2023 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap