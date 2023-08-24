Twin City Foods Recalls Frozen Super Sweet Corn And Mixed Vegetables

Twin City Foods, Inc. is recalling limited quantity of Not-Ready-To Eat Individually Quick Frozen Super Sweet Cut Corn and Mixed Vegetables in retail bags due to potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination, the US Food and Drug Administration or the FDA announced.

Listeria monocytogenes are organisms that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

So far, the Washington-based firm has not received actual consumer reports of human illness or complaints in connection with the affected products.

Various products under the brands FOOD LION, Kroger and Signature Select are subject to the recall. The affected products include mixed Vegetables Carrots, Corn, Green Beans & Peas as well as Super Sweet Cut Yellow Corn under FOOD LION brand; Mixed Vegetables Carrots, Super Sweet Corn, Green Beans & Green Peas as well as Super Sweet Corn under Kroger brand; and Signature Select Golden Corn Super Sweet.

The recalled products under various sizes, lot numbers and best by dates were distributed nationwide. Except these brands no other products have been affected.

The recall was initiated based on one customer's 3rd party lab results for the IQF sweet cut corn.

The FDA has urged customers who have purchased these products to not consume them and immediately return to the store where they were purchased for a full refund.

In recent recalls involving Listeria monocytogenes, New York-based Real Kosher Ice Cream earlier this month recalled soft serve on the go ice cream and sorbet cups.

David Oppenheimer and Co. I LLC, called as Oppy, in early August recalled all one-pound clamshells of Zespri branded organic green kiwifruit from the market for the same concern.

