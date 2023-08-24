logo
Breaking News
  

Twin City Foods Recalls Frozen Super Sweet Corn And Mixed Vegetables

By RTTNews Staff Writer   ✉   | Published:
twincityfoods aug24 lt

Twin City Foods, Inc. is recalling limited quantity of Not-Ready-To Eat Individually Quick Frozen Super Sweet Cut Corn and Mixed Vegetables in retail bags due to potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination, the US Food and Drug Administration or the FDA announced.

Listeria monocytogenes are organisms that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

So far, the Washington-based firm has not received actual consumer reports of human illness or complaints in connection with the affected products.

Various products under the brands FOOD LION, Kroger and Signature Select are subject to the recall. The affected products include mixed Vegetables Carrots, Corn, Green Beans & Peas as well as Super Sweet Cut Yellow Corn under FOOD LION brand; Mixed Vegetables Carrots, Super Sweet Corn, Green Beans & Green Peas as well as Super Sweet Corn under Kroger brand; and Signature Select Golden Corn Super Sweet.

The recalled products under various sizes, lot numbers and best by dates were distributed nationwide. Except these brands no other products have been affected.

The recall was initiated based on one customer's 3rd party lab results for the IQF sweet cut corn.

The FDA has urged customers who have purchased these products to not consume them and immediately return to the store where they were purchased for a full refund.

In recent recalls involving Listeria monocytogenes, New York-based Real Kosher Ice Cream earlier this month recalled soft serve on the go ice cream and sorbet cups.

David Oppenheimer and Co. I LLC, called as Oppy, in early August recalled all one-pound clamshells of Zespri branded organic green kiwifruit from the market for the same concern.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Editors Pick
Inmar Supply Chain Solutions Recalls Products Stored At Arlington, Texas Facility
Inmar Supply Chain Solutions, LLC has recalled various FDA regulated products stored at its Arlington, Texas Facility citing poor conditions including rodents and higher than required heat, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced. The affected products were contained in pallets stored in Inmar's Arlington, Texas facility between May 1, 2022, and June 30, 2023.
Altria Files E-vapor Patent Infringement Complaint Against Juul
Tobacco major Altria Group, Inc. has filed a complaint against electronic cigarette maker Juul Labs Inc., seeking a ban on the import and sale of certain Juul e-vapor products. The patent infringement complaint has been filed with the U.S. International Trade Commission or ITC by Altria's newly acquired subsidiary, NJOY. The complaint alleges that Juul's devices and pods infringe certain patents
SoftBank Chip Unit Arm Files For US IPO
Chip designer Arm, owned by Japan's SoftBank, has filed for an initial public offering in the United States. The proposed IPO on the Nasdaq exchange is expected to be one of the largest listing in recent years. The UK-based company revealed the IPO information in a filing with the U.S. Securities And Exchange Commission, while a prospective share price is yet to be listed.
Biotechnology Weekly Update - August 17, 2023

In this week's edition of our video, we delve into a dynamic array of industry shifts – from the evolving treatment landscape in Multiple Myeloma that's reshaping patient care, to the hard-hitting news of a company's workforce reduction. Not just that, the recent deal signed by a Plymouth Meeting company and an anti-wrinkle drug gaining FDA approval for its first therapeutic use. Also featured is a cell therapy company all set to resume its clinical study.

View More Videos
Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2023 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap